Easterly Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 243,466 Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 243,466 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,663,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Foot Locker at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,693 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Foot Locker by 294.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 41,297 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 30,822 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,547,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FL shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Williams Trading lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.45.

Foot Locker Stock Down 1.2 %

Foot Locker stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.42. 677,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,322. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.68.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

