Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $9.19 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $75.76. 515,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,404,515. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.26 and a 52 week high of $77.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.97.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1923 per share. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

