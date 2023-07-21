Easterly Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,890 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.73. The stock had a trading volume of 754,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,309. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $118.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.67 and a 200 day moving average of $108.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

