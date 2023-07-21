Easterly Investment Partners LLC Sells 126,202 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,202 shares during the quarter. nVent Electric makes up about 1.2% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.25% of nVent Electric worth $17,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $65,666,000. Thematics Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,230,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in nVent Electric by 2,296.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 647,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,896,000 after buying an additional 620,155 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 216.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 877,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,759,000 after buying an additional 600,250 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in nVent Electric by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,665,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,064,000 after buying an additional 535,754 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVT shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $132,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $98,380.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,852.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,293 shares of company stock worth $1,247,474. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NVT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.79. 178,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,945. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.16. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.61.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.70 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

