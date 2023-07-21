Easterly Investment Partners LLC Sells 129,536 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 129,536 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for about 1.4% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $20,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.82.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

Truist Financial Stock Performance

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFC traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.77. 4,473,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,510,411. The firm has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average is $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.