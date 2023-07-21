easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Price Target Increased to GBX 620 by Analysts at Barclays

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 620 ($8.11) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ESYJY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of easyJet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 585 ($7.65) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 570 ($7.45) in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 615 ($8.04) to GBX 610 ($7.98) in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $516.43.

easyJet stock opened at $6.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96. easyJet has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $6.62.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

