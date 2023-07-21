Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Short Interest Up 11.2% in June

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the June 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EVT stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,785. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average of $22.81.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a $0.1488 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 106.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,161 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

