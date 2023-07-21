eCash 24-Hour Volume Tops $80.20 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 20th. Over the last week, eCash has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One eCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. eCash has a market capitalization of $630.70 million and $80.20 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,907.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $245.28 or 0.00820136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00130239 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00020192 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000379 BTC.

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,448,523,423,293 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

