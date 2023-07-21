eCash (XEC) One Day Volume Tops $28.13 Million

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One eCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a total market cap of $615.16 million and $28.13 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, eCash has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,932.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.43 or 0.00823309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00127385 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00019922 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,449,329,673,293 coins and its circulating supply is 19,449,367,173,293 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

