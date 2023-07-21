ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.01

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$18.01 and last traded at C$2.64, with a volume of 42590 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.62.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ECN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on ECN Capital from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.72.
ECN Capital Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 626.36. The company has a market cap of C$631.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.36, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09.
ECN Capital Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is -36.36%.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ECN Capital
- PPG Industries Diversified Model Pays Off For Investors
- IBM Is The Perfect Example Of Why Size Matters: An Earnings Story
- HPE Gearing Up For Multi-Year Resistance Breakout?
- Don’t Be Fooled By Badger Meter’s Rise, There’s More To Go
- A Hidden Gem: The Bank Stock Flying Under The Radar
Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.