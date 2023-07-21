ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.01

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$18.01 and last traded at C$2.64, with a volume of 42590 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on ECN Capital from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.72.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 626.36. The company has a market cap of C$631.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.36, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). ECN Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of C$64.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$79.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.2122642 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is -36.36%.

About ECN Capital

(Get Free Report)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.