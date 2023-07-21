Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EACPW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EACPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the June 15th total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Edify Acquisition stock. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EACPW – Free Report) by 203.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,061,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710,923 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Edify Acquisition were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Edify Acquisition alerts:

Edify Acquisition Trading Down 28.7 %

Edify Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 11,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,372. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. Edify Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.12.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edify Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edify Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.