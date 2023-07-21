Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.05.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $2,478,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,210 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,296.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 228,316 shares of company stock valued at $20,215,378 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $92.65 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $107.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

