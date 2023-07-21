Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Short Interest Up 12.3% in June

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the June 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Elastic Stock Performance

NYSE:ESTC traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.20. The stock had a trading volume of 533,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 1.00. Elastic has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $91.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.50.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Elastic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.19.

In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 151,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $10,704,937.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,093,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,050,137.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $84,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,080.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 151,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $10,704,937.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,093,854 shares in the company, valued at $570,050,137.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 347,694 shares of company stock worth $24,304,477. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,237,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 3,406.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

