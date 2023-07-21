Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. Sells 310 Shares

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $475.93. 2,300,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,150. The business’s 50 day moving average is $449.62 and its 200-day moving average is $466.18. The company has a market capitalization of $112.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $549.52.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

ELV has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.13.

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 97,501.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,087,464,000 after acquiring an additional 83,390,275 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,991,235,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $6,580,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elevance Health



Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

