Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,239 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $29,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $464.27. 782,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,042,300. The company’s 50-day moving average is $445.83 and its 200-day moving average is $385.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $469.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.74, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $76,744,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,241,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total value of $76,744,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,241,071,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $551.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.36.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

