Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Raised to Hold at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Elisa Oyj from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup cut Elisa Oyj from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America cut Elisa Oyj from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elisa Oyj has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.90.

Get Elisa Oyj alerts:

Elisa Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of ELMUF stock opened at $62.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.15. Elisa Oyj has a 52 week low of $58.53 and a 52 week high of $62.45.

Elisa Oyj Company Profile

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications services in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elisa Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elisa Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.