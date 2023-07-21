Encompass Health’s (EHC) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $78.00 price target on the stock.

EHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.64.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $68.59 on Thursday. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $45.11 and a 12-month high of $68.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.27 and a 200-day moving average of $61.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 358.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

