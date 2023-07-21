Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,456,100 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the June 15th total of 1,713,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.8 days.

Endeavour Mining Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDVMF traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.92. 4,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,874. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on EDVMF shares. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Endeavour Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 3,000 ($39.23) to GBX 2,600 ($34.00) in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Lafigué project in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; the Kalana projects in Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Senegal.

