Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $78,688.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,240,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,672,653.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $209,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,794,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,380,881.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $78,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,240,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,672,653.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,243,525 shares of company stock valued at $2,093,971 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.05.

DNA stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $4.91. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 440.87% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%. The company had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.04 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

