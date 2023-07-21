Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $148,000 Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 104.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,943,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.9 %

IDXX opened at $542.86 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $554.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $488.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $482.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 65.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $900.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.36 million. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

