Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 350 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 60,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 15,024 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 781,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,397,000 after buying an additional 73,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 1.0 %

TXRH stock opened at $116.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.25 and a 200 day moving average of $106.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.71 and a 52 week high of $118.16.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $654,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,567,513. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXRH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.40.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

