Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 339.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 120,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 43,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Redburn Partners cut Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.91.

SCHW opened at $67.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $120.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

