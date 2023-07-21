Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ITT by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in ITT by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in ITT by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on ITT. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.17.
ITT Trading Up 0.2 %
ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.
ITT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 24.63%.
About ITT
ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ITT
- IBM Is The Perfect Example Of Why Size Matters: An Earnings Story
- HPE Gearing Up For Multi-Year Resistance Breakout?
- Don’t Be Fooled By Badger Meter’s Rise, There’s More To Go
- A Hidden Gem: The Bank Stock Flying Under The Radar
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.