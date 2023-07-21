Energi One Day Volume Hits $135,818.90 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $2.78 million and $135,818.90 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00046666 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00031631 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013660 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 65,483,596 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

