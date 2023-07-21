Energizer (NYSE:ENR) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Barclays

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.17.

NYSE:ENR opened at $33.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.33. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.00. Energizer has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $37.89.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $684.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.30 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 93.37% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Energizer by 58.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

