Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Sees Large Volume Increase

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 128,407 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 348,839 shares.The stock last traded at $29.85 and had previously closed at $29.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ERII shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Energy Recovery from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Energy Recovery from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Recovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Energy Recovery Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.25 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 15,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $363,709.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 868,352 shares in the company, valued at $20,605,992.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 15,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $363,709.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 868,352 shares in the company, valued at $20,605,992.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $28,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,807 shares in the company, valued at $129,789. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,170 shares of company stock worth $826,003. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Recovery

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 39.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 49,671 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 45.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 42.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,562 shares during the period. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

