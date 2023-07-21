Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Short Interest Update

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the June 15th total of 4,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ERF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Enerplus stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $15.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.15. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $19.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Enerplus Cuts Dividend

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Free Report ) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $413.18 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 72.62% and a net margin of 44.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 4.86%.

Institutional Trading of Enerplus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Enerplus by 155.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,620 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 656.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,638 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 117,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter worth $138,000. 52.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.