EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Short Interest Down 11.4% in June

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,120,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the June 15th total of 13,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth about $106,000. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ENLC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.14.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

NYSE:ENLC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.52. 396,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,872. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 2.52. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $13.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average is $10.94.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.