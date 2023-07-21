Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 394,700 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the June 15th total of 442,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Ennis Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EBF traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $20.21. 56,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,883. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $522.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.48. Ennis has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $23.48.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $111.29 million during the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.86%.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Daniel Gus purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.19 per share, for a total transaction of $38,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 5,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,107.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ennis

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,131,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after acquiring an additional 18,520 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ennis by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,106,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,431,000 after buying an additional 51,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ennis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,889,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,895,000 after purchasing an additional 21,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ennis by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,764,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,515,000 after buying an additional 54,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ennis by 15.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,157,000 after purchasing an additional 111,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

Featured Articles

