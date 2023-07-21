Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Gap Down to $21.07

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.07, but opened at $20.01. Enovix shares last traded at $19.86, with a volume of 1,795,625 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Enovix from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Enovix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.79.

Enovix Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Enovix had a negative return on equity of 43.30% and a negative net margin of 2,698.57%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enovix news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $68,010.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,442.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $68,010.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,442.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,010,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,301,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 1.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 9.8% in the second quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 8.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 722.2% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

