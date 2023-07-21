Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) were down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.10 and last traded at $21.27. Approximately 4,275,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 6,074,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Enovix from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut shares of Enovix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.79.

Enovix Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.20.

Insider Activity

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 43.30% and a negative net margin of 2,698.57%. Analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $68,010.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,442.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enovix news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $68,010.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,442.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $61,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,053.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Enovix by 9.8% during the second quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 319.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 254,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 26,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC increased its position in Enovix by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 82,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

