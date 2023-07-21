Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.58.

Shares of NYSE ETR traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.40. The stock had a trading volume of 196,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,992. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $122.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.36.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 25,465.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,398,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,391 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Entergy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Entergy by 64.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,944,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,465,000 after purchasing an additional 762,393 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,750,000 after purchasing an additional 754,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Entergy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,045,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,610,000 after purchasing an additional 745,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

