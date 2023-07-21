EOS (EOS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $858.03 Million

EOS (EOS) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00002617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $858.03 million and $132.08 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008984 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002188 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002824 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000928 BTC.

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,097,413,715 coins and its circulating supply is 1,097,413,714 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

