EOS Price Tops $0.77 on Top Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 21st. EOS has a market capitalization of $849.36 million and $127.79 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EOS has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008985 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002158 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002829 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000927 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,097,398,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,097,403,104 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

