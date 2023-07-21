EOS Price Tops $0.77 on Top Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 21st. EOS has a market capitalization of $849.36 million and $127.79 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EOS has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008985 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002840 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002158 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000941 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002829 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002998 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000927 BTC.
EOS Profile
EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,097,398,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,097,403,104 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling EOS
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
