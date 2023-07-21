Equifax (NYSE:EFX) PT Raised to $250.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.94.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE:EFX opened at $216.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.43. Equifax has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $240.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Equifax news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $52,387.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,158.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equifax news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $52,387.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,158.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,345,695.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at $9,628,551.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,180 shares of company stock worth $6,059,630 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 29.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 9.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 14.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,100,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equifax

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.