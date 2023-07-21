Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 21st (AA, AAL, ABNB, ABT, ACLLF, ACMR, AEE, AEP, AG, ALE)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, July 21st:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $37.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Alcoa Co alerts:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price lowered by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $37.00 to $34.00. B. Riley Financial, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $42.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $20.00 to $19.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $110.00 to $115.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$53.00 to C$51.00.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $11.30 to $12.80. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $88.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $101.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $12.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $64.00 to $58.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $113.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $11.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $172.00 to $206.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $52.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $45.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $100.00 to $82.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $494.00 to $595.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $17.50 to $18.50.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $19.00 to $21.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.80. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.80. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $126.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $17.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $13.80 to $9.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $38.00 to $36.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$6.75 to C$5.00.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $38.00 to $40.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $58.00 to $50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $63.00 to $61.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $60.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its price target raised by HSBC Holdings plc from $40.00 to $43.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $56.00 to $63.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $26.00 to $30.00.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) had its price target raised by Maxim Group from $152.00 to $180.00.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $145.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $200.00 to $185.00.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $89.00 to $112.00.

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$45.00.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $118.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $105.00 to $117.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $107.00 to $115.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $118.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $97.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $101.00 to $110.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $115.00 to $117.00.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $22.00 to $20.00.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $147.00 to $128.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $74.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $215.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$38.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $30.00 to $33.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $31.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $122.00 to $113.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $119.00 to $122.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $160.00 to $196.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $2,200.00 to $2,570.00.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $62.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $92.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target increased by Stephens from $80.00 to $87.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $124.00 to $130.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $127.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $112.00 to $115.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$49.00.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $63.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $35.00.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $38.00 to $36.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $60.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $50.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $190.00 to $211.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $30.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $515.00 to $665.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $610.00 to $715.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $525.00 to $615.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $107.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $142.00 to $130.00.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $103.00 to $99.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $119.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $146.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $139.00 to $164.00.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $134.00 to $160.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $138.00 to $150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $130.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $29.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $122.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $44.00.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $92.00 to $95.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $235.00 to $250.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $204.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $239.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $70.00 to $52.00.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $235.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$58.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $149.00 to $152.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $102.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $55.00 to $65.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $85.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $130.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $32.00 to $33.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $34.00.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $30.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $28.00 to $29.00.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $32.00 to $33.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $81.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $16.00 to $17.00.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $40.00 to $41.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $201.00 to $230.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $22.00 to $20.00.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $14.00 to $10.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $123.00 to $130.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $135.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $195.00 to $191.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $170.00 to $165.00.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $172.00 to $168.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $184.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $170.00 to $160.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $127.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price reduced by HSBC Holdings plc from $57.00 to $50.00. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $185.00 to $183.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $151.00 to $161.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $166.00 to $169.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) had its price target increased by Stephens from $26.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $42.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $68.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $23.00.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $107.00 to $105.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $66.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $355.00 to $360.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $386.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $315.00 to $385.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $335.00 to $365.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $19.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $175.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $170.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $180.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $27.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $10.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $11.50 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $37.00 to $39.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $53.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $82.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $92.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $551.00 to $560.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $408.00 to $430.00.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target trimmed by Argus from $72.00 to $68.00.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $69.00 to $79.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $97.00 to $95.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $183.00 to $212.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $188.00 to $189.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.00 to $24.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $320.00 to $330.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $319.00 to $316.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $305.00 to $315.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $316.00 to $319.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $372.00 to $462.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $280.00 to $336.00.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $13.00 to $14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $296.00 to $308.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.50.

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$18.50 to C$19.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $202.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $208.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $92.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $42.00 to $44.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $32.00 to $30.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $350.00 to $415.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $350.00 to $400.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.50 to $9.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $6.60 to $5.90. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $560.00 to $640.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $547.00 to $675.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $70.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $97.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1.50 to $1.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $60.00 to $59.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $205.00 to $245.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $37.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $17.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $19.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $75.00 to $72.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $17.00 to $18.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $17.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $242.00 to $285.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $361.00 to $428.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $219.00 to $253.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $66.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $66.00 to $72.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $37.00.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $70.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $25.00.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $12.50 to $15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $375.00 to $380.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $133.00 to $140.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $99.00 to $106.00.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $66.00 to $73.00.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $82.00 to $85.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $263.00 to $265.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $10.00 to $10.50. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $60.00 to $75.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $54.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $154.00 to $167.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $330.00 to $320.00.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $146.00 to $145.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $131.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $72.00 to $65.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $49.00.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $6.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $25.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $300.00 to $345.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $300.00 to $375.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $270.00 to $305.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $13.00.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $45.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $34.00 to $37.00.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $34.00 to $37.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $40.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $73.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $93.00 to $94.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.40 to $7.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $65.00 to $74.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $55.00 to $70.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $870.00 to $1,044.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $36.00.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$31.00.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.50 to $7.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $270.00 to $265.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $118.00 to $115.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $91.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $125.00 to $144.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $65.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $93.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $72.00 to $76.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $41.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $15.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $51.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $34.00 to $35.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $350.00 to $400.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $70.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $40.00 to $50.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $53.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $161.00 to $165.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $34.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $175.00 to $185.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $104.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $105.00 to $95.00.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price target trimmed by Barrington Research from $108.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $87.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $75.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $82.00 to $96.00.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $95.00 to $100.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $86.00 to $95.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $92.00 to $101.00.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $97.00 to $110.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $136.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $18.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $32.00 to $42.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.