Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for July 21st (ALNY, BX, CHT, CI, COLB, DRRX, MMC, SCHL, TCBI, TFSL)

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, July 21st:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

