Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for July 21st (ALNY, BX, CHT, CI, COLB, DRRX, MMC, SCHL, TCBI, TFSL)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, July 21st:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

