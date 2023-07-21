Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for July 21st (ALNY, BX, CHT, CI, COLB, DRRX, MMC, SCHL, TCBI, TFSL)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, July 21st:
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.