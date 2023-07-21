Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Short Interest Up 11.2% in June

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,850,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the June 15th total of 9,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 709,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.3 days. Currently, 13.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Erasca Stock Performance

NASDAQ ERAS traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,841. Erasca has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $396.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Erasca alerts:

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Equities research analysts anticipate that Erasca will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Erasca

Several brokerages have commented on ERAS. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Erasca from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Erasca from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

In other news, CEO Jonathan E. Lim purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,396,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,589,594. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Erasca

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERAS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Erasca in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Erasca in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Erasca in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Erasca by 1,180.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the period. 51.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Erasca

(Get Free Report)

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.