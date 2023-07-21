Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Short Interest Up 11.2% in June

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERASGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,850,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the June 15th total of 9,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 709,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.3 days. Currently, 13.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Erasca Stock Performance

NASDAQ ERAS traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,841. Erasca has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $396.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERASGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Equities research analysts anticipate that Erasca will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ERAS. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Erasca from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Erasca from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Erasca

In other news, CEO Jonathan E. Lim purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,396,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,589,594. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Erasca

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERAS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Erasca in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Erasca in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Erasca in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Erasca by 1,180.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the period. 51.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Erasca

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

