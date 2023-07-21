ERC20 Achieves Market Cap of $22.66 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 103% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. ERC20 has a total market cap of $22.66 million and $1,110.84 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ERC20 has traded up 84.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017291 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00021525 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000086 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00014124 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,836.38 or 1.00059397 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01568349 USD and is up 56.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $454.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

