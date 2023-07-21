Ergawealth Advisors Inc. Has $5.40 Million Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,565 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for 4.4% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after acquiring an additional 868,610 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,460.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 532,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,391,000 after acquiring an additional 498,456 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,059.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 415,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,253,000 after buying an additional 407,532 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,116,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,777,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,067,000 after buying an additional 216,511 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $48.73. The stock had a trading volume of 168,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,297. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average of $45.03. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $49.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.3021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

