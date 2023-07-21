Ergawealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,357 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for 0.7% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JMST. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 392,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,942,000 after buying an additional 24,256 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth $136,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:JMST traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $50.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,875 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.62.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

