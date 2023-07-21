Ethereum Price Hits $1,895.02 on Top Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $227.95 billion and approximately $4.43 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $1,895.02 or 0.06331954 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00046740 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00020803 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00031922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013788 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003053 BTC.

About Ethereum

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,287,830 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

