EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDAW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the June 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
EUDA Health Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EUDAW remained flat at $0.08 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11. EUDA Health has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $3.82.
About EUDA Health
