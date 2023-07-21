Euler Price Tops $2.59 (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 21st. In the last week, Euler has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. Euler has a market cap of $43.23 million and approximately $632,768.41 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Euler token can currently be bought for $2.59 or 0.00008703 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Euler

Euler’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

