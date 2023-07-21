Everipedia (IQ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.86 Million

Everipedia (IQ) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 21st. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $63.08 million and approximately $3.86 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 16,025,059,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everipedia is iq.wiki.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency that powers IQ.wiki, the world’s largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. It is a governance and DeFi token where staking earns rewards and holders vote on platform decisions. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by various digital assets. Staking IQ tokens through HiIQ earns rewards and allows for participation in platform governance.”

