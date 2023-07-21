EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $166.00 million-$167.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.74 million. EVERTEC also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.75-$2.83 EPS.

EVERTEC Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE EVTC opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.21. EVERTEC has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $40.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.96.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $159.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at EVERTEC

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded EVERTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 3,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $121,847.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,241.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 29,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $1,023,694.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 3,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $121,847.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,241.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,109 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EVERTEC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 274.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 36.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

