Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.23

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.23 and traded as high as C$13.62. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$13.61, with a volume of 17,897 shares changing hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.24.

Evertz Technologies ( TSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$128.92 million for the quarter. Evertz Technologies had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 14.09%. On average, analysts predict that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.9106183 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 28th. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.48%.

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

