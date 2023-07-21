Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF) Short Interest Up 7.2% in June

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 804,600 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the June 15th total of 750,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,011.5 days.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Evolution AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVGGF traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.75. The stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 978. Evolution AB has a 1 year low of $68.14 and a 1 year high of $137.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.01.

Evolution AB (publ) engages in the development, production, marketing, and licensing of live game shows, casinos, and slots solutions to gaming operators in Armenia, Belgium, Canada, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Romania, Spain, and the United States. The company runs the game under Evolution and Ezugi brands from a casino gaming table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, etc.

