Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Short Interest Up 12.3% in June

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,530,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the June 15th total of 9,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,433,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,675,423. Exelon has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.43. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,981,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,649,000 after buying an additional 3,558,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Exelon by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,969,000 after buying an additional 3,271,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Exelon by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,236,000 after buying an additional 343,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,515,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,655,000 after buying an additional 263,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,848,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224,703 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

