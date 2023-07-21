Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 742 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.9% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 75,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,585,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 12.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 79,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,628,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 92,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,433,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $296.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.37 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.71.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

